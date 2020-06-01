TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam reveals lonely moving teaser for his solo single 'WAYO'

TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam has revealed a quiet, lonely moving teaser for his solo debut single, "WAYO"!

Bang Ye Dam's upcoming solo single will be out this June 5 at 6 PM KST as a pre-release project ahead of TREASURE debut in July. In order to cheer on Bang Ye Dam's solo single release, his fellow YG Entertainment sunbae artists WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and AKMU's Chanhyuk participated in composing and writing the lyrics for "WAYO".



Can't wait to hear the full version of Bang Ye Dam's "WAYO"!