Nature reveal uncensored version of chilling 'Girls' MV

Nature have revealed the uncensored version of their music video for "Girls".
The edited MV featured a horror concept with chilling scenes, and the uncensored version takes the sinister concept a step further. "Girls" is the title song of Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M'.
Watch Nature's uncensored MV for "Girls" above!
Posted by1 day ago
