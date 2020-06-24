57

Nature reveal uncensored version of chilling 'Girls' MV

Nature have revealed the uncensored version of their music video for "Girls".

The edited MV featured a horror concept with chilling scenes, and the uncensored version takes the sinister concept a step further. "Girls" is the title song of Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M'.

Watch Nature's uncensored MV for "Girls" above!

