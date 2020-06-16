2

Nature turn from innocent 'Girls' into dark women in comeback MV

Nature have returned with a new image and sound, in the full MV for their comeback title track "Girls"!

For this comeback, Nature have shed their vibrant, refreshing image of their debut days, instead adopting a dark and sinister concept for the release of their 3rd single album 'Nature World: Code M'. The group's title track "Girls" depicts the feelings of an innocent girl, who fears that love will turn her pure emotions sour. 

Nature's 3rd single album 'Nature World: Code M', containing a total of 3 tracks including "Girls", "DIVE", and "B.B.B (Never Say Good-Bye)", will be in just a few more hours, on released on June 17 at 6 PM KST. 

