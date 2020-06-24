99

17

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Actor Woo Do Hwan to enlist for mandatory military service in July

AKP STAFF

Actor Woo Do Hwan is set to enlist for his mandatory military service in July.

On June 24, media outlets reported Woo Do Hwan would be enlisting, and SBSThe King: Eternal Monarch' will be his last drama before his enlistment.

His label KeyEast confirmed the news, stating, "KeyEast actor Woo Do Hwan will join the army on July 6, 2020. Due to safety and health reasons, the place and time of his enlistment is closed to the public. He would like to quietly enter the military without any official events, such as a farewell greeting or press conference with his fans."

Stay tuned for updates on Woo Do Hwan.

vanessa-expedita311 pts 23 hours ago 3
23 hours ago

When they are idols that enter the army there are always updates afterwards or at least once a month, but when they are actors they simply disappear for two years. Miss Park Hyung-Sik :(.

6

crystalwildfire2,893 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

He's a great actor .. Just getting his stride in the industry. I wish him well during his military time and looking forward to when he returns.

