Actor Woo Do Hwan to enlist for mandatory military service in July

Actor Woo Do Hwan is set to enlist for his mandatory military service in July.



On June 24, media outlets reported Woo Do Hwan would be enlisting, and SBS' The King: Eternal Monarch' will be his last drama before his enlistment.



His label KeyEast confirmed the news, stating, "KeyEast actor Woo Do Hwan will join the army on July 6, 2020. Due to safety and health reasons, the place and time of his enlistment is closed to the public. He would like to quietly enter the military without any official events, such as a farewell greeting or press conference with his fans."



Stay tuned for updates on Woo Do Hwan.

