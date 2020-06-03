38

5

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

3YE's Haeun lights a fire in 'Yessir' teaser video & teaser images

AKP STAFF

3YE's Haeun is the final member featured in "Yessir" teaser video and teaser images.

In the teaser video, Haeun lights a fire and smashes the room. "Yessir" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Triangle', which drops on June 29 KST.

Check out 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video featuring Haeun above as well as Yuji's here and Yurim's here if you missed them!

  1. 3YE
  2. HAEUN
  3. YESSIR
0 584 Share 88% Upvoted
BTS
Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight
13 hours ago   36   28,798
BTS, Jin
NASA says the moon belongs to BTS' Jin?
1 day ago   74   38,679

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND