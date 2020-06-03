3YE's Haeun lights a fire in 'Yessir' teaser video & teaser images

3YE's Haeun is the final member featured in "Yessir" teaser video and teaser images.



In the teaser video, Haeun lights a fire and smashes the room. "Yessir" is the title song of the girl group's first mini album 'Triangle', which drops on June 29 KST.



Check out 3YE's "Yessir" teaser video featuring Haeun above as well as Yuji's here and Yurim's here if you missed them!

