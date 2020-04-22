Solar reveals exclusive behind-the-scenes preview for 'SPIT IT OUT'

Solar has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview for her upcoming release "SPIT IT OUT".

The new preview video includes scenes from the music video as well as a message from Solar who talked about the meaning behind her song and the work she put in it. Solar states that the song is about spitting out your passion and things you want to say even against opposition. Fans are excited to see her leave her comfort zone in her solo debut.

Check out the video above! Are you excited for Solar's comeback?