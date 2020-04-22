Mnet reveals a mysterious "GG" teaser that fans think is related to Girls' Generation

Mnet has released a mysterious teaser that has fans speculating that Girls' Generation may be making an appearance on their network soon.

The broadcast channel uploaded a mysterious teaser earlier today, revealing a logo that states "GG" along with the words, "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT I KNOW. "

YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT I KNOW pic.twitter.com/GdBGwZ7n4C — Mnet (@MnetKR) April 22, 2020

Fans have been excitedly speculating that the teaser is referring to the legendary girl group. Many have been looking forward to seeing a reunion in the future and it seems like these hopes are being reinforced by the latest teaser.

Netizens have been saying:

Only GG we know is Girls' Generation and that's on periodt — Bangless double piercings Chaewon🤩 (@ZwerverIZ4648) April 22, 2020

IF THIS AINT GIRLS' GENERATION IM GOING TO



cry — bee ☢️ (@radtango) April 22, 2020

The only "GG" we all know is GIRLS' GENERATION pic.twitter.com/1c8d6VDvMn — ꋪꋬ꒦ꏂꋊ 🌸✨ (@Raven9GG_LJCC) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, all the members of Girls' Generation are pursuing solo careers as actresses and artists. Do you think the group will reunite soon for a comeback or variety show?