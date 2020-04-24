ATEEZ reveal 'Stay with ATEEZ' version of 'Answer' dance video

ATEEZ have revealed the 'Stay with ATEEZ' version of their "Answer" dance video.
The video not only features ATEEZ's choreography practice but a collection of clips of ATEEZ's fans going over the moves as well. "Answer" is the title track of the group's epilogue album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer', which was released this past January.
Watch ATEEZ's "Answer" dance video above and the music video here if you missed it!
