Rain celebrates 18th anniversary since debut

Rain celebrated his 18th anniversary since debut.



April 24 was Rain's 18th anniversary since his debut as a singer, and he took to Instagram to relay a message to his fans. He shared a video of himself preparing for his debut performance along with the message:





"Thanks to all my fans who've supported me throughout the years. Today marks 18 years since I first released my debut album. I still vividly remember leaving the small practice room to perform for the first time on April 24, 2002. On this special day, I want to share a hidden gem I found of me right before this performance. A big thanks to my Cloud family who've been with me since day one. I love you all!"





He also shared a clip of himself behind the set of 'Inkigayo' in 2002.



Happy 18th anniversary to Rain!



