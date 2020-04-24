11

Rain celebrates 18th anniversary since debut

Rain celebrated his 18th anniversary since debut.

April 24 was Rain's 18th anniversary since his debut as a singer, and he took to Instagram to relay a message to his fans. He shared a video of himself preparing for his debut performance along with the message:


"Thanks to all my fans who've supported me throughout the years. Today marks 18 years since I first released my debut album. I still vividly remember leaving the small practice room to perform for the first time on April 24, 2002. On this special day, I want to share a hidden gem I found of me right before this performance. A big thanks to my Cloud family who've been with me since day one. I love you all!"


He also shared a clip of himself behind the set of 'Inkigayo' in 2002.

Happy 18th anniversary to Rain!

덕분에...비 라는 이름으로 데뷔 햇수 19년차가 되었습니다 우리 함께 했던 그 첫방송이 기억납니다 2002년 4월24일~ 작은 연습실에서 나와 “비”라는 이름을 달고 과연 많은 분들께 이름을 알릴 수 있을까 이것이 첫방이자 마지막이 되진 않을까 밤잠을 설치고 첫 무대를 했습니다...그 기억 어렵게 구했습니다 오늘은 함께 공유하고 싶네요^^ 첫 1기 구름 팬클럽부터 지금까지 우리 구름 식구들 넘 감사하고 사랑합니다. Thanks to all my fans who have supported me throughout the years, today marks 19 years since I first released my debut album. I still vividly remember leaving the small practice room to perform for the first time on April 24th 2002. On this special day, I want to share a hidden gem I found of me right before this performance. A big thanks to my cloud family who have been with me since day one. I love you all!

2002년4월 ~ 인기가요~

