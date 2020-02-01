Rocket Punch reveal 2nd making of jacket for upcoming album 'Red Punch'

Rocket Punch have revealed the second making-of teaser for their 'Red Punch' album jacket.



As previously reported, Rocket Punch are coming back with their second mini album 'Red Punch' on February 10. Fans can expect a track list on February 3 and an MV teaser on February 4 until the mini album's release.



Check out Rocket Punch's latest teaser above and their first making-of video here.