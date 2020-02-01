Sooyoung talks about a possible Girls' Generation comeback

Sooyoung talked about a possible Girls' Generation comeback.



On the February 1st episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Sooyoung discussed Girls' Generation's mishaps on stage. When Seo Jang Hoon asked whether she thinks the girl group would ever reunite, Sooyoung responded positively, "I have the mind to do it right away. If the situation and requirements meet up, we'll come out again on 'Knowing Brothers'. You all have to last until then though."



However, when Lee Soo Geun asked whether the Girls' Generation members have been sending coffee carts of support to the set of her latest drama 'Tell Me What You Saw', Sooyoung responded, "They haven't been sending any."



Check out the clip above! Are you hoping for a Girls' Generation comeback?