20

9

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Sooyoung talks about a possible Girls' Generation comeback

AKP STAFF

Sooyoung talked about a possible Girls' Generation comeback.

On the February 1st episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Sooyoung discussed Girls' Generation's mishaps on stage. When Seo Jang Hoon asked whether she thinks the girl group would ever reunite, Sooyoung responded positively, "I have the mind to do it right away. If the situation and requirements meet up, we'll come out again on 'Knowing Brothers'. You all have to last until then though."

However, when Lee Soo Geun asked whether the Girls' Generation members have been sending coffee carts of support to the set of her latest drama 'Tell Me What You Saw', Sooyoung responded, "They haven't been sending any."

Check out the clip above! Are you hoping for a Girls' Generation comeback?  

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Sooyoung
8 10,618 Share 69% Upvoted

1

han-seo-heee-2,141 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

Hmmm.. it will be floppy if they come back, I don't think they have a loyal Fandom anymore,many must be stanning other groups but I m sure casual listeners and former fans will check them out of curiosity

Share

1 more reply

0

KirbyX259 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

If done right it would be a huge hit, regardless, I would love to see them all back together not just oh!gg

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND