Rocket Punch reveal making jacket for upcoming album 'Red Punch'

AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch have revealed the making of their album jacket for for 'Red Punch'.

As previously reported, Rocket Punch are coming back with their second mini album 'Red Punch' on February 10. Fans can expect album jacket making-of films on February 1-2, a track list on February 3, and an MV teaser on February 4 until the mini album's release.

Check out Suyun and Juri's teaser images and moving posters below.

