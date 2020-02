KARD have dropped chic 'Red Moon' concept photos and moving teasers for each of the members!

B.M, Jseph, Somin, and Jiwoo are taking on a desert palette concept with ornate patterns and muted hues. The co-ed group is returning with their fourth mini album 'Red Moon' on February 12, and as previously reported, fans can expect an album highlight medley on February 6 and a music video teaser on February 10 with teasers in between.



Take a look at KARD's teasers below.