BTOB's Sungjae reveals a quiet life in 'Come with the Wind' MV teaser

BTOB's Sungjae has revealed his latest music video teaser for "Come with the Wind".



In the animated teaser, Sungjae starts his day by petting his adorable cat and having a cup of coffee, and fans also get an audio preview of the warm song. "Come with the Wind" is the title track of Sungjae's special album 'YOOK O'clock', which will include tracks from Sungjae's '3X2=6' project series as well as brand new songs.



Sungjae's 'YOOK O'clock' drops on March 3 KST. Check out his MV teaser above!



