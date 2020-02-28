3

Music Video
As One reveal 'February 29th' MV starring Lee Eun Sang

R&B duo As One have revealed their music video for "February 29th" starring former X1 member Lee Eun Sang.

In the MV, Lee Eun Sang plays the part of a high school student who develops a crush on a cute girl he sees on the bus. "February 29th" is about suddenly thinking of someone from time to time like February 29 in a leap year.

Watch As One's "February 29th" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

