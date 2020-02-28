3

Lim Kim is in heaven up above in 'Mong' MV

Lim Kim has dropped her music video for "Mong"!

Lim Kim is an angel in white in the MV as she sings with a group of women and bathes in a holy lake. "Mong" is a track from the singer's 2019 album 'Generasian', which marks her further departure from K-pop and into experimental hip hop.

Watch Lim Kim's "Mong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



  

