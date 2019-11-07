0

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Golden Child give previews of 'Re-boot' & 'Wannabe' music trailer

AKP STAFF

Golden Child have dropped previews of "Re-boot" and "Wannabe".

The music trailer reveals the laid-back melody of "Re-boot" and the more hip hop vibe of Golden Child's title track "Wannabe" from their upcoming first full album 'RE:BOOT'. As previously reported, Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.

'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. What do you think of the music trailer?

  1. Golden Child
  2. RE-BOOT
  3. WANNABE
0 301 Share 0% Upvoted
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
3 hours ago   43   32,459
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
3 hours ago   43   32,459
CL
CL reportedly parts ways with YG Entertainment
3 hours ago   43   32,459

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND