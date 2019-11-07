Golden Child give previews of 'Re-boot' & 'Wannabe' music trailer

Golden Child have dropped previews of "Re-boot" and "Wannabe".



The music trailer reveals the laid-back melody of "Re-boot" and the more hip hop vibe of Golden Child's title track "Wannabe" from their upcoming first full album 'RE:BOOT'. As previously reported, Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.



'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. What do you think of the music trailer?



