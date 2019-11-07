4

Cosmic Girls reveal track list for upcoming mini album 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls have revealed the track list for their upcoming mini album 'As You Wish'.

As you can see below, 'As You Wish' includes the title track of the same name, "Luckitty-cat", "Lights Up", "WW", "Badaboom", "Full Moon", and "Don't Touch". Cosmic Girls have been teasing a chic, equestrian concept for their seventh mini album 'As You Wish', which drops on November 19 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

