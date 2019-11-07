MONSTA X win #1 + Performances from November 7th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk debuted with "I Like That", and Dawn made his solo debut with "Money". GOT7 also made a comeback with "You Calling My Name", VICTON came back with "nostalgic night", HyunA returned with "Flower Shower", BVNDIT made their comeback with "Dumb", and AWEEK came back with "Breathe".

As for the winners, MONSTA X and Song Ha Ye were the nominees, but it was MONSTA X who took the win with "Follow". Congrats to MONSTA X!



Other artists who performed include MONSTA X, Ha Yea Song, TXT, N.Flying, OnlyOneOf, BDC, VAV, Youngjae, ONF, and Ladies' Code along with special performances by World Klass, (G)I-DLE, george, and New Hope Club.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:



===

SOLO DEBUT: Lee Jin Hyuk







==

SOLO DEBUT: Dawn





==

COMEBACK: GOT7







==

COMEBACK: VICTON







==

COMEBACK: HyunA







==

COMEBACK: BVNDIT







==

COMEBACK: AWEEK







===

MONSTA X







==

Ha Yea Song







==

TXT







==

N.Flying







==

OnlyOneOf







==

BDC







==

VAV







==

Youngjae







==

ONF







==

Ladies' Code







==

World Klass







==

(G)I-DLE







==

george







==

New Hope Club







===

