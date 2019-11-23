AOA gives sneak peek of upcoming song 'Come See Me' on 'Knowing Brothers'

AOA gave a sneak peek of their upcoming song "Come See Me" on 'Knowing Brothers'.



In the clip above, Seolhyun and Chanmi offer to show their choreography in exchange for some snacks, and Jimin and Yuna respond that they'll show the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members instead. Chanmi then jokes, "You guys don't dance well. I'm the most accurate," but all the AOA members end up giving a short performance of "Come See Me".



"Come See Me" is the title song of AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon', which drops on November 26 KST. The the girl group have released an album highlight medley and teaser videos of the members, fans have yet to see choreography for the song.



Check out AOA's preview of the song and choreography above!

