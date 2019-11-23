TXT's Beomgyu tightrope walks in 'Angel or Devil' teaser video

TXT's Beomgyu is tightrope walking in the latest "Angel or Devil" teaser video.



The teaser video follows Beomgyu has he tightrope walks and bounces to and fro until it's revealed it was an illusion all along. "Angel or Devil" is a track on TXT's recent album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', which featured "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" as the title song, and it looks like fans can expect a music video.



Stay tuned for more from TXT!







