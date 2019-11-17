AOA's Seolhyun brings guns and glamour to 'Come See Me' individual teaser video

The ladies of AOA are gearing up to make a comeback!

On November 17 KST, AOA's agency FNC Entertainment dropped a teaser video for their "Come See Me" comeback featuring member Seolhyun.

As the very first member to be revealed for the comeback, Seolhyun surprises by giving fans their first look at the aggressive comeback concept. Not only is she seen riding a motorcycle in a 'femme fatale' all-black look, but she also confidently looks ahead as she whips out a gun, positioning it directly at the camera.

Meanwhile, AOA's sixth mini album 'New Moon,' featuring the title track "Come See Me," is set for release on November 26 at 6 PM KST.

Check out Seolhyun's "Come See Me" teaser video above!