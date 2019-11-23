BVNDIT drops special performance video for 'Dumb' as promised

BVNDIT has dropped its special performance video for 'Dumb' as the group's M/V for the song hits 3M views on YouTube.



'Dumb' is an upbeat Latin pop song about sending messages to someone who doesn't seem to get the signals, and it's the title track of BVNDIT's first mini-album 'BE!'. The M/V now has over 4.2M views on YouTube.



Check out the video above and congratulations to BVNDIT!

