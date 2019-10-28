25

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is surrounded by flowers in MV teaser for solo debut 'I Like That'

Lee Jin Hyuk has just released a teaser for his new song!

On October 28 KST, the UP10TION rapper revealed a music video teaser for "I Like That," his debut solo single.


The music video clip closely follows the concepts seen in his previously released teaser images, with Lee Jin Hyuk dressed in all white in a room full of followers, occasionally looking into the mirror nearby. The symbolism in the video highly reflects his desire to show his own individual image as a solo artist, wanting to show his fans the extent of his musicality.


Meanwhile, "I Like That" is set for release on November 4.


Check out the teaser above! 

kxk408 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

this is going to be a bop I can feel it 🙌🏻

thealigirl82,025 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

He looks so hot in that first outfit I'm dying

