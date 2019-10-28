Brown Eyed Girls make grand return with visually striking MVs for 'Wonder Woman' and 'Abandoned'

Brown Eyed Girls have made a comeback!On October 28 KST, Brown Eyed Girls released their remake album ',' their first release in four years as a complete group. The album features two title songs, "" and "," which were both given their own respective music videos.





Meanwhile, 'RE_vive' contains covers of a number of songs originally released between 1980 and 2000, representing artists Yoon Sang, Shim Soo Bong, Someday, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Eun Ha, Basis, g.o.d, Kim Kwang Jin, Lim Hyun Jung, and Jo Won Sun.



Check out both of the music videos here!

