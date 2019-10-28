The Boyz count down until Japanese debut with two MV teasers for 'Tattoo'

The Boyz are counting down until their Japanese debut!

On October 28 KST, the group released two music video teasers for their upcoming single "Tattoo," the title track off their first Japanese album of the same name. In both of the videos, the group is seen sitting together as the camera pans through, giving each member their own time with the screen as it focuses on their individual visuals.

Meanwhile, 'Tattoo' is set for release on November 6 KST.

Check out both of the teasers here!