MONSTA X drop beautiful rainy MV for 'Someone's Someone'

MONSTA X have dropped their beautiful music video for "Someone's Someone"!



Though both tracks are in English, "Someone's Someone" is a more calm ballad compared to their hit dance track "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana earlier this year. After releasing the actual track, MONSTA X have revealed a beautiful MV that takes the members from the beach to under umbrellas in the rain.



In other news, MONSTA X's mini album 'Follow: Find You' featuring their title song "Find You" drops on October 28 KST.



Watch MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.