1THE9 give preview of 'Blah Blah' album in highlight medley

1THE9 have revealed a preview of their upcoming album 'Blah Blah'!



Along with their title track "Blah", fans get to listen to snippets of "Dance", "Drive", "You", "I'll Be Here", and the instrumental of "Blah".



As previously reported, 1THE9 consist of members Jeon Do Yeom, Jung Jin Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Ye Chan, Jung Taek Hyun, Yoo Yong Ha, Park Sung Won, Lee Seung Hwan, and Kim Jun Seo - winners of MBC's survival program 'Under Nineteen'.



1THE9's 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' is set to drop on October 17 KST.





