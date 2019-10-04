2

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

MONSTA X drop brand new English track 'Someone's Someone'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have dropped their brand new English track "Someone's Someone".

"Someone's Someone" is a more toned down song than their hit dance track "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana earlier this year. It looks like MONSTA X are giving fans something to look forward to with this new song as their mini album 'Follow - Find You' drops on October 28 KST. 

Listen to MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. MONSTA X
  2. SOMEONES SOMEONE
2 631 Share 50% Upvoted

-1

natilly619 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

kings only ♥

Share

-2

Aga_C785 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

God they are dropping their English tracks quick. They only just released Love U.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND