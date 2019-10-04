MONSTA X drop brand new English track 'Someone's Someone'

MONSTA X have dropped their brand new English track "Someone's Someone".



"Someone's Someone" is a more toned down song than their hit dance track "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana earlier this year. It looks like MONSTA X are giving fans something to look forward to with this new song as their mini album 'Follow - Find You' drops on October 28 KST.



Listen to MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



