Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

F.T. Island Minhwan's sweet words touch Yulhee on 'Mr. House Husband'

AKP STAFF

F.T. Island Minhwan's sweet words touched Yulhee on the latest episode of 'Mr. House Husband 2'.

On the October 16th installment of the reality show, Minhwan got some parenting advice from comedian Park Sung Ho, while Yulhee was able to take a break from looking after their baby son. As Yulhee is currently pregnant with twins, it seems Minhwan wanted to allow her to rest.  

Minhwan expressed, "Park Sung Ho hyung told me it'd be good for me to buy this for you. Stretch mark cream. Oppa will put it on for you. Your stomach is going to stretch a lot," making Yulhee smile.

How sweet!


baekbiscuit36 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

thats cute

my friend had twins so she put cream on all the time too. she still got a lot of stretch marks anyway tbh

but it probably would have been worse without

-6

jhopes-shadow-23 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

When the whole k-pop world is mourning over someone's death but then you see ppl making articles about an idol applying stretch marks cream over her wife 🤦

2 more replies

