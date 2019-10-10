MONSTA X run into danger in 'Find You' MV teaser

4

MONSTA X have dropped their music video teaser for "Find You"!

In the dramatic MV teaser above, the MONSTA X members each run into dangerous, life-threatening situations. "Find You" is the title song of the group's upcoming mini album, 'Follow: Find You'.

MONSTA X's 'Follow: Find You' drops on October 28 KST. Check out the "Find You" MV teaser above!

NOO! It's gonna be emotional😱😭😭

