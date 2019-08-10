10cm has dropped his music video for "Do You Think Of Me?".
"Do You Think Of Me?" is about suddenly thinking of a special someone when you have time alone, and the MV follows a simple, white concept with 10cm at home.
Listen to 10cm's "Do You Think Of Me?", and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
14
7
Posted by2 days ago
10cm leans back and wonders in 'Do You Think Of Me?' MV
10cm has dropped his music video for "Do You Think Of Me?".
2 1,869 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment