Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

10cm leans back and wonders in 'Do You Think Of Me?' MV



10cm has dropped his music video for "Do You Think Of Me?".

"Do You Think Of Me?" is about suddenly thinking of a special someone when you have time alone, and the MV follows a simple, white concept with 10cm at home. 

Listen to 10cm's "Do You Think Of Me?", and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  
  
She_her_her186 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Grinning from ear to ear - totally quirky and captivating.

Grimjester164 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

I can listen to this trolling away into the woods.

