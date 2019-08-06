Giant Pink has dropped her music video for "Forever Young" featuring Leellamarz.
The MV features Giant Pink and 'Show Me the Money 5' rapper Leellamarz as they spend time at a small, house party. "Forever Young" is about taking the day fully like there's no tomorrow.
Check out Giant Pink's "Forever Young" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
14
8
Posted by2 days ago
Giant Pink drops 'Forever Young' feat. Leellamarz MV
Giant Pink has dropped her music video for "Forever Young" featuring Leellamarz.
1 1,903 Share 64% Upvoted
Log in to comment