Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Weki Meki have fun in the sun in 'WEEK END LOL' teaser images

Weki Meki have revealed teaser images for their upcoming album 'WEEK END LOL'!

'WEEK END LOL' is a repackage of Weki Meki's second single album, and it's themed around a fun and upbeat summer concept.

Weki Meki's 'WEEK END LOL' drops on August 8 KST online and August 14 offline. Stay tuned for updates!

Going by the pics it looks to be kinda exciting but need a teaser video clip. 😁

