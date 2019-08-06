Weki Meki have fun in the sun in 'WEEK END LOL' teaser images

Weki Meki have revealed teaser images for their upcoming album 'WEEK END LOL'!



'WEEK END LOL' is a repackage of Weki Meki's second single album, and it's themed around a fun and upbeat summer concept.



Weki Meki's 'WEEK END LOL' drops on August 8 KST online and August 14 offline. Stay tuned for updates!

