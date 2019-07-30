Details on Daesung's contracts with alleged illegal businesses in building revealed

Channel A has reported on the details of Big Bang Daesung's contracts with the alleged illegal businesses in his building.



According to 'News A' on July 30, the business owners signed a contract with Daesung in November of 2017 at his request, and the contract states that if the renter is found guilty of any illegal activity, the contract will be terminated. One source from the business claimed Daesung required the conditions surrounding illegal activity because he was aware it was ongoing in his building.



A lawyer who mediated the contract commented on Daesung's emphasis of the illegal activity clause, "It was unusual to a degree."



The Gangnam District Office investigating the case stated the building could owe an additional tax of 1 billion Won ($847,150 USD) if adult entertainment businesses were run from the property. It was previously alleged the business in question was registered as a restaurant. The District Office further stated the building's owner could receive an additional fine if he knew the business was not filed properly.



As previously reported, the alleged illegal businesses providing prostitution services in Daesung's building have since closed down reportedly due to the leaseholders' fears of a tax investigation. Police announced they planned to investigate the alleged illegal businesses in Daesung's building, and the Big Bang member expressed he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.