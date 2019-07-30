Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TRCNG reveal unit teaser images for upcoming single album 'Rising'

TRCNG revealed unit teaser images for their upcoming single album 'Rising'.

TRCNG are taking on a laid-back, schoolyard concept for their 2nd single album 'Rising' this August 5. As previously reported, the single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams and contains pop dance title track "Missing", pre-release "Paradise", and more.

Stay tuned for updates.

