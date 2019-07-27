Alleged 'illegal business' in Big Bang Daesung's building closes down

The alleged 'illegal business' in Big Bang Daesung's building has reportedly closed down.



According to Channel A on July 27, the 'illegal business' allegedly providing prostitution services has suddenly closed down in 5 locations. One source from the business stated, "Three of the floors have closed down. They heard they'd be undergoing a tax investigation, so they got scared and requested the close to their businesses."



The Gangnam district office said, "If they close it down, we're unable to regulate it. Our office cannot stop them from closing down, and we can't do anything about it after the fact."



As previously reported, police announced they planned to investigate the alleged illegal businesses in Daesung's building, and the Big Bang member expressed he had no knowledge of any illegal activity.

