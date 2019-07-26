Police to investigate alleged illegal business in Big Bang Daesung's building

The Seoul Gangnam Police have announced they'll be investigating the alleged illegal business running from a building owned by Big Bang's Daesung.



On July 26, a rep from the Seoul Gangnam Police stated, "We're currently examining to look into whether aiding or abetting is applicable to Daesung regarding the illegal businesses."



As previously reported, Daesung released an official apology explaining he purchased the building before his military enlistment, and he wasn't able to maintain the building properly. Allegedly, a "strange" drinking establishment is active in the basement level of his building, likely involved in illegal prostitution services.