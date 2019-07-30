Producer Eden has dropped his music video for "Heaven" featuring Heize.
"Heaven" is about feeling like you're in heaven when you're by someone's side, and in the MV, Eden makes his way through a beautiful beach paradise.
Watch Eden's "Heaven" MV above and his live video with Heize below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
0
Posted by49 minutes ago
Eden takes you to beach paradise in MV for 'Heaven' feat. Heize
Producer Eden has dropped his music video for "Heaven" featuring Heize.
0 334 Share Be the first to vote
Log in to comment