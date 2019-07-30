Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 49 minutes ago

Eden takes you to beach paradise in MV for 'Heaven' feat. Heize

Producer Eden has dropped his music video for "Heaven" featuring Heize.

"Heaven" is about feeling like you're in heaven when you're by someone's side, and in the MV, Eden makes his way through a beautiful beach paradise. 

Watch Eden's "Heaven" MV above and his live video with Heize below.

