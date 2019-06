Fin.K.L is going to reunite... through a camping variety show!

JTBC's newest reality program 'Camping Club' released a video teaser on their official social media pages on June 24. Viewers can see all the members walking through nature and engaging and water gun fight. The members show off their close and ongoing friendships that have developed over a course of 14 years.

Check out the video teaser above! The first broadcast will be on July 14 at 9 pm KST. Are you excited?