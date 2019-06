HyunA is sexy and she knows it!

The newly signed P-Nation artist posted a series of pictures flaunting her long legs and physique in floral short shorts.

Although her poses may be considered provocative for conservative people, HyunA is unapologetically owning her beauty and her fans are here for it saying:

"God is a woman? yes her name is hyuna"

"So sexy"

"Love the pose!"

Check out the rest of the photos below.