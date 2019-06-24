Bora shows off her fancy feet with a dance cover of Aladdin's 'Friend Like Me'

Bora has always been known as a queen of dance and this new dance cover reveals that she has the footwork to match her title!

The former SISTAR member gifted fans with a dance cover of "Friend Like Me" from the movie 'Aladdin' on Instagram and Youtube. Her caption states that she "almost died dancing to this. There are moments in the choreo where you can see that my eyes are soulless."

The broadway-esque dance moves certainly seem taxing on the body but Bora does an excellent job nonetheless. What do you think of this dance style?