BTS's Jungkook has achieved an Instagram award without even having a personal Instagram account!

A Jungkook fan account (@bts.jungkook) won the MTV Millennial Awards, beating out the official Instagram accounts of big names such as Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, and Marshmello for the title!

Jungkook is the first Korean artist to win this title.

Jungkook of @BTS_twt takes home the category of "Instagrammer Global" at the #MTVMIAW2019!, becomes 1st Korean Artist to archive this. 🎉🥳🎊🍸 pic.twitter.com/4s8pPX9qrW — 방탄소년단 Publicity™ [rest] (@BTSPublicity) June 24, 2019



BTS also won best in the 'K-pop Explosion' category for the second year in a row.

Congratulations to BTS and Jungkook!