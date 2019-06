Ha Sung Woon has released an image teaser for his upcoming mini-album 'BXXX.'

The former Wanna One member seems to be sporting dark red hair and stares deeply into your soul while hiding half of his face behind the sleeve of a light blue shirt. The teaser doesn't give much away but it also heightens our curiosity!

'BXXX' will drop on July 8. Are you looking forward to it?