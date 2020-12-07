13

VICTON's Seungwoo named as latest endorsement model for skincare brand BLANC POOL

VICTON's Seungwoo has just become the new face of a beauty brand!


On December 7 KST, it was announced that he has become the endorsement model for skincare company BLANC POOL, proceeding former X1 groupmate Lee Han Gyul, currently of BAE173.

According to the brand, Seungwoo was chosen for "his innocent visuals and singer-songwriting talent that captures fans' hearts." They feel his charm, as well as his pure image, will help solidify BLANC POOL's brand.

Seung-woo plans to participate in various promotional activities for BLANC POOL, starting with the release of commercial stills.

Check out his first promotional photo below!

  1. Seungwoo
  2. Han Seung Woo
