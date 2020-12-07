Production of KBS2's 'Homemade Love Story' halts as Cosmic Girls' Bona awaits COVID-19 test results

KBS2's family drama 'Homemade Love Story' has halted production as of December 7 KST, as the cast and crew await the COVID-19 test results of castmember Bona of Cosmic Girls.





The news comes shortly after it was revealed that all Cosmic Girls members went in for COVID-19 screening, as member Yeonjung had met up with Kim Chung Ha only three days before she named a confirmed patient.



"We stopped filming today as a preemptive response to Kim Chung Ha becoming a confirmed COVID-19 patient," the production team announced in a statement. "Bona is not classified as someone who as in close contact, but she has stopped filming in case of an emergency and is waiting for the results of her test. We will continue to do our best to comply with the health authorities' quarantine guidelines to ensure safe filming."



Meanwhile, 'Homemade Love Story' began airing this past September.