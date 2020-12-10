3

Posted by germainej 43 minutes ago

'Music Bank' to take 3-week hiatus after this week's episode

'Music Bank' will be taking a 3-week hiatus after this week's episode.

According to KBS, the '2020 KBS Song Festival' will airing instead of 'Music Bank' next week on December 18 KST, and the December 25th and January 1st broadcasts have also been canceled.

This means 'Music Bank' will be airing its final episode of 2020 tomorrow on December 11 at 5PM KST.

In related news, SBS' 'Inkigayo' also announced a 3-week break after this weekend's episode.

