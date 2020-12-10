'35th Golden Disc Awards' announces official nominees!

The '35th Golden Disc Awards' has announced this year's official nominees.



The 'Golden Disc Awards' previously announced the ceremony will be held on January 9-10, 2021 without an audience. As usual, the first event date will feature winners of the 'Digital Song Division,' while the second night will feature the 'Physical Album Division.' Only releases from November 2019 to November of this year are eligible to win. Winners are chosen 60% by sales and 40% by scoring from judges on the event's executive committee and 50 music industry specialists.



Online voting by fans is only counted towards the popularity award, and fans can vote here through December 31 at 11:59PM KST.



Take a look at the full list of nominees below.



[Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)]



A Pink – "Dumhdurum"

Baek Ji Young – "No love, No Heartbreak"

Baek Yerin – "Square (2017)"

BLACKPINK – "How You Like That"

BOL4 – "Leo" (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – "Dynamite"

CHANGMO – "METEOR"

Davichi – "Dear."

Hwang In Wook – "Sad Drinking"

Hwasa – "Maria"

ITZY – "WANNABE"

IU – "Blueming"

Jessi – "NUNUNANA"

Jin Minho – "half"

Park Jin Young & Sunmi– "When We Disco"

Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il – "Goodbye List"

Lee Hi – "HOLO"

Lim Young Woong – "Trust in me"

MAMAMOO – "HIP"

MC MONG – "FAME" feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor

M.C the MAX – "BLOOM"

Noel – "Late Night"

Oh My Girl – "Nonstop"

OVAN – "I Need You"

Red Velvet – "Psycho"

Sin Ye Young – "why break up?"

Sunmi – "pporappippam"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

VIBE – "Call me back"

Zico – "Any Song"

[Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)]



AB6IX – 'VIVID'

ATEEZ – 'ZERO : FEVER Part.1'

Baekhyun – 'Delight'

BLACKPINK – 'THE ALBUM'

BTS – 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'

CRAVITY – 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2.'

EXO – 'OBSESSION'

EXO-SC – '1 Billion Views'

GOT7 – 'DYE'

ITZY – 'Not Shy'

IU – 'Love poem'

Kai – 'KAI'

Kang Daniel – 'MAGENTA'

Kim Ho Joong – 'We Are Family'

MAMAMOO – 'TRAVEL'

MONSTA X – 'FATAL LOVE'

NCT – 'RESONANCE Pt.1'

NCT 127 – 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

NU’EST – 'The Table'

Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – 'Monster'

SEVENTEEN – 'Heng:garæ'

Stray Kids – 'IN生 (IN LIFE)'

Suho – 'Self-Portrait

Super Junior K.R.Y – 'When We Were Us'

SuperM – 'Super One'

Taemin – 'Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1'

TXT – 'The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY'

TWICE – 'MORE & MORE'

Wonho – 'Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me'

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – 'EQUAL'



[Rookie Artist of the Year]



CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Shin Ye Young

TOO

TREASURE

WEi



[Popularity Award]



A Pink

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

BTS

CRAVITY

Davichi

ENHYPEN

EXO

GOT7

ITZY

IU

Kang Daniel

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Hi

Lim Young Woong

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT

NU'EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Sunmi

Super Junior K.R.Y.

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Zico



Good luck to all the nominees!