SBS will not be airing ‘Inkigayo’ for 3 weeks after this weekend's broadcast.
On December 8, SBS officially announced, "After the coming December 13th broadcast, it won't be airing for 3 weeks." This means 'Inkigayo' will be resuming as usual on January 10, 2021 after this week's episode on December 13 at 3:50PM KST.
The '2020 SBS Music Festival in Daegu' will air on December 25 as previously revealed.
Stay tuned for updates on 'Inkigayo'.
0
0
Posted by 6 minutes ago
SBS not airing ‘Inkigayo’ for 3 weeks after this weekend's episode
SBS will not be airing ‘Inkigayo’ for 3 weeks after this weekend's broadcast.
0 340 Share Be the first to vote
Log in to comment