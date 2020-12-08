SBS not airing ‘Inkigayo’ for 3 weeks after this weekend's episode

SBS will not be airing ‘Inkigayo’ for 3 weeks after this weekend's broadcast.



On December 8, SBS officially announced, "After the coming December 13th broadcast, it won't be airing for 3 weeks." This means 'Inkigayo' will be resuming as usual on January 10, 2021 after this week's episode on December 13 at 3:50PM KST.



The '2020 SBS Music Festival in Daegu' will air on December 25 as previously revealed.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Inkigayo'.

