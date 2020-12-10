Hoya to return to promotions after completing his mandatory service in musical 'Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!'

Former INFINITE member, solo artist, and actor Hoya will be greeting audiences soon with his first musical since his return from his mandatory service duties.

Back on December 6, Hoya was officially relieved of his duties as a public service worker for his required military service. Now, on December 10, it's been revealed that Hoya will be joining the cast of the upcoming musical, 'Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!'.

Hoya has been cast as the male lead Dahn, a carefree poet living in a fictional Joseon era. Meanwhile, 'Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!' is expected to show in theaters starting January 5, 2020 through February 29.

